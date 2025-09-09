CHINCOTEAGUE, Va.- Visitor spending in Accomack County reached $192.2 million in 2024, a seven percent increase from 2023. That is according to new statewide and local economic impact data released by the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
The new report states that tourism supported 1,468 jobs in Accomack County last year, representing a 3.4 percent increase, while local tourism-related taxes totaled $11.9 million, a 6.2 percent rise.
Statewide, Virginia tourism generated a record $35.1 billion in visitor spending in 2024, a $1.8 billion jump from 2023. Overnight visitation rose to 44.7 million people, surpassing pre-pandemic levels for the first time and setting a new record.
According to the report, travelers spent $96 million per day in Virginia last year, driving $2.5 billion in state and local tax revenue, up $100 million from 2023. That revenue saves each Virginia household about $990 annually on state and local taxes, according to the Virginia Tourism Corporation.
“Tourism continues to be a vital economic driver for Accomack County and Chincoteague Island,” said Joanne Moore, executive director of the Chincoteague Chamber of Commerce. “This economic impact data shows the strength of our tourism industry and the important role it plays in supporting local jobs, generating tax revenue, and sustaining our community.”
Virginia Tourism Corporation President and CEO Rita McClenny said, “We are incredibly proud to see the continued momentum of Virginia’s tourism industry propelling us to new heights. Through strategic marketing and close collaboration with statewide partners, VTC is driving new demand and encouraging longer stays across Virginia.”
In Accomack County, every tourism industry saw growth. Lodging led with $72.4 million, reflecting demand for overnight stays. Food and beverage totaled $55 million, retail sales reached $17.3 million, recreation contributed $19.9 million, and ground and air transportation accounted for $27.6 million.
The tourism industry in Virginia directly supported more than 229,000 jobs in 2024, nearly 5,000 more than in 2023. Direct travel employment is now at 95 percent of pre-pandemic levels, though staffing shortages continue to affect the lodging category.