GEORGETOWN, Del. - Martin Luther King Jr. Day is recognized as a day of service and local volunteers honored that message Monday, Jan. 19, by giving back to their community at the Brandywine Valley SPCA in Georgetown.
Instead of taking the holiday off, many community members spent the day helping the animal shelter with daily tasks. Volunteers swept floors, cleaned windows, washed dishes, folded laundry and assisted staff with other needs, all in support of animals across Delmarva.
Mary Richardson, who works at the Brandywine Valley SPCA, said the experience allows volunteers to see a different side of shelter operations.
"It’s a great opportunity for people to see a side of the shelter that they don’t see when they don’t come in as a volunteer," Richardson said. "There’s the adopter side of the shelter, and then there’s the volunteer side. This is just another way to look at everything at the shelter."
Organizers said acts of service like these help keep Dr. King’s legacy alive, reminding the community that giving back can make a lasting difference, both for people and for pets in need.
"I'm so grateful that not only our regular volunteers are coming out on their day off and spending the day giving back, but that so many students and community members, we have families here today all together." Richardson said. "I just think it's really incredible to see people choose to give back and show interest and appreciation for our shelter animals."
Mary Richardson tells CoastTV that registration numbers increased significantly compared to last year. She says that in 2025 there were just four registrations, while in 2026 that number jumped to 38. Across all BVSCPA organizations, registrations rose from 103 in 2025 to 272 in 2026.