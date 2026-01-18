Warming Centers

Warming stations will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15; Friday, Jan. 16; Tuesday, Jan. 20; and Wednesday, Jan. 21.

DELAWARE - With dangerously cold wind chills expected this week, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is opening eight warming stations statewide to help protect vulnerable people from the freezing temperatures.

In Sussex County, three State Service Centers will be available to the public:

  • Adams State Service Center — 546 Bedford Street, Georgetown | 302-515-3080

  • Laurel State Service Center — 31039 N. Poplar Street, Laurel | 302-875-8402

  • Shipley State Service Center — 350 Virginia Avenue, Seaford | 302-628-6700

Kent County locations include:

  • Smyrna State Service Center — 200 South DuPont Blvd. STE 101, Smyrna | 302-514-4500

  • Williams State Service Center — 805 River Road, Dover | 302-857-5000

In New Castle County, warming stations will open at:

  • Claymont State Service Center — 3301 Green Street, Claymont | 302-792-6505

  • DHSS Canby Park Office — 1920 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington | 302-498-5500

  • DHSS Churchman’s Corporate Center — 84 Christiana Road, New Castle | 800-372-2022

DHSS urges anyone in need of a warm place during daytime hours to take advantage of the warming stations. These facilities are meant to provide temporary relief from the cold, especially for people without adequate heat or shelter.

