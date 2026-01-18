DELAWARE - With dangerously cold wind chills expected this week, the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services is opening eight warming stations statewide to help protect vulnerable people from the freezing temperatures.
Warming stations will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 15; Friday, Jan. 16; Tuesday, Jan. 20; and Wednesday, Jan. 21.
In Sussex County, three State Service Centers will be available to the public:
Adams State Service Center — 546 Bedford Street, Georgetown | 302-515-3080
Laurel State Service Center — 31039 N. Poplar Street, Laurel | 302-875-8402
Shipley State Service Center — 350 Virginia Avenue, Seaford | 302-628-6700
Kent County locations include:
Smyrna State Service Center — 200 South DuPont Blvd. STE 101, Smyrna | 302-514-4500
Williams State Service Center — 805 River Road, Dover | 302-857-5000
In New Castle County, warming stations will open at:
Claymont State Service Center — 3301 Green Street, Claymont | 302-792-6505
DHSS Canby Park Office — 1920 Maryland Avenue, Wilmington | 302-498-5500
DHSS Churchman’s Corporate Center — 84 Christiana Road, New Castle | 800-372-2022
DHSS urges anyone in need of a warm place during daytime hours to take advantage of the warming stations. These facilities are meant to provide temporary relief from the cold, especially for people without adequate heat or shelter.