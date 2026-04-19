OCEAN VIEW, Del. - The annual Water Family Fest and Native Plant Sale will be held Saturday, May 2, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the James Farm Ecological Preserve in Ocean View.
Hosted by DNREC and the Center for the Inland Bays, the free event highlights efforts to protect Delaware’s wetlands, waterways and shorelines.
DNREC says more than 35 environmental groups will offer exhibits on topics like native plants, pollinators and water quality, along with hands-on activities for families.
The department says the “touch-a-boat” experience will also return, allowing visitors to explore DNREC vessels used in fieldwork.
Food vendors and live music will be available, and according to DNREC, the Brandywine Valley SPCA will bring adoptable dogs.
The event will be held rain or shine, says the department, with parking available nearby.