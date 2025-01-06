DELAWARE- Bayhealth has announced delays for Tuesday, Jan. 7.
On Tuesday, Bayhealth Medical Group practices, specialty practices, outpatient services such as Imaging, Lab, Oncology, Outpatient Therapies, and Wound Care, as well as Occupational Health offices in Dover and Milford, will open at 10 a.m. The Walk-In Centers in Blue Hen and Milford will also open at 10 a.m.
Patients are being contacted about these delays, and alternative options such as telehealth or rescheduled appointments may be offered. However, Bayhealth’s hospitals and emergency departments, including those at Kent and Sussex Campuses, Total Care, and Smyrna Emergency Department, will remain open.
Patients with elective surgeries scheduled for January 7 should arrive as planned, but if they have concerns or wish to reschedule, they can contact Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus at 302-744-7093 or Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus at 302-430-5746.
Updates will be provided by 6:30 a.m. Tuesday if any additional changes are needed.