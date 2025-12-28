LEWES, Del. — Winter is seal season in the Delaware Bay, and locals and visitors alike may catch a glimpse of one of these captivating marine mammals along the coast.
Several species of seals visit Delaware’s shoreline, including harp, hooded, gray and harbor seals, according to the DuPont Nature Center.
While it can be exciting to encounter a seal on the beach, wildlife experts urge people to admire from a distance. Often, they come ashore simply to rest and should not be disturbed.
“How would you react if a stranger woke you up from a nap?” the DuPont Nature Center shared in a reminder. Federal law requires that people and pets remain at least 150 feet away from seals.
If you spot a seal, experts recommend reporting the sighting to the Marine Education, Research, and Rehabilitation Institute by calling 302-228-5029. This helps monitor the health and activity of marine mammals along the coast.