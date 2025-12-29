Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...In Delaware, Kent, Delaware Beaches, and Inland Sussex Counties. In Maryland, Caroline, Kent MD, Queen Annes, and Talbot Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM EST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Secure outdoor objects. &&