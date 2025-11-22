SALISBURY, Md. – Wicomico County is encouraging people who live there to share their thoughts as it works to update its Land Preservation, Parks and Recreation Plan.
The plan, updated every five years, serves as a key roadmap for improving public recreation opportunities throughout the county. It helps local leaders assess current trends, pinpoint challenges and revise long-term goals for parks, trails and open space projects said the county.
“Public input is a valuable part of this process,” said Recreation, Parks & Tourism Director Steve Miller. “The feedback we receive from this survey will guide the County in its planning of parks, recreation and open space for the next several years.”
The county’s planning team is inviting feedback through a brief online survey.