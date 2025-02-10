SALISBURY Md.- The Wicomico County Council has approved Legislative Bill 2025-01, imposing stricter regulations on kennel operations and threatens existing kennels.
The law mandates that dog runs must be at least 1,000 feet from residential properties, a requirement that kennel owners say could force them to relocate or cease operations. County Executive Julie Giordano strongly opposed the bill, calling it harmful to local businesses.
“It is an anti-business, knee-jerk reaction that disregards the economic and practical realities of running a kennel. I will be vetoing the bill,” Giordano said.
Kennel owners and concerned citizens are encouraged to attend an upcoming County Council meeting on Feb. 18 at 10 a.m. to voice their concerns.