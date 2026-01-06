WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. - The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is alerting locals about a phone scam where callers falsely claim to be law enforcement and demand money under threat of arrest.
In a statement, the sheriff’s office emphasized that Lt. Burley Williams is not contacting anyone about payments or warrants, and any such calls are fraudulent.
“The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Courts will NEVER contact citizens to request money over the phone, by email, or through any other payment platform," the statement reads.
Scammers have reportedly told people they have an active warrant and must pay immediately using gift cards or other untraceable methods. The sheriff's office stresses this is not how legal matters are handled.
People who receive these scam calls are urged not to share any personal or financial information and to report the calls to local law enforcement right away.