 Youth spellers from the Eastern Shore competed at the Regional Spelling Bee, where Megan Barrientos secured a back-to-back win. 

PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Some of the best young spellers on the Eastern Shore gathered Saturday for the Eastern Shore Regional Spelling Bee for a chance to advance to the national stage.

Elementary and middle school students from Dorchester, Wicomico, Worcester and Somerset counties competed at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore, showcasing their spelling and vocabulary skills.

Fourteen year old Megan Barrientos of Wicomico Middle School successfully defended her title, winning the regional competition for the second year in a row.

With the victory, Barrientos earns an all expenses paid trip to Washington, D.C., where she will compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

Other students competing in the regional bee offered advice for future contestants.

“I have one word: study. You’re really going to need it,” said Sean Tesley.

First time competitor Lillieann GormanWebb encouraged other students to keep practicing and pursue their goals.

“I would tell them to chase their dreams and also practice by reading books,” she said.

Organizers congratulated all participants who competed for the opportunity to advance to the national competition.

 
 
 

