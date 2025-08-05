Wildfire smoke could impact Maryland air quality through Aug. 7

MARYLAND- Hazy skies and air quality concerns are expected in Maryland as wildfire smoke from Canada begins spreading across the state Tuesday, Aug. 5, and potentially lingers through Thursday, Aug. 7, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment.
Officials say smoke concentrations will increase throughout Tuesday but are likely to stay in the moderate range. The department says conditions could worsen midweek. On Wednesday and Thursday, air quality may reach levels considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.
The department says it is monitoring the situation and will issue alerts if necessary. People with respiratory issues or other sensitivities are encouraged to limit time outdoors.