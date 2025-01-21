Winter weather precautions from AAA

DELMARVA - As temperatures drop AAA urges drivers to make sure their car is ready for cold weather and the rest of the winter.
“It’s critical to check your car’s battery, tires, fluids, wiper blades and pack a vehicle emergency kit. A little preparation can go a long way.” Jana Tidwell, spokesperson for AAA Mid-Atlantic said.
There are many ways to prepare your car for the cold listed below.
- Make sure your car has a fully charged battery, cold weather is harsh on the battery
- Add more air to tires, when the temperature drops below 40 degrees, tire pressure drops
- Antifreeze fluids should be at a 50/50 ratio with water
- Make sure wiper blades are still good as new, it can be dangerous with old ones
- Keep an emergency road kit in your car in case of emergencies with jumper cables, flashlights, batteries and flares
Cars that are 2007 or newer you do not need to warm up before driving, it doesn't take long for the engine to be ready, in fact driving it is the best thing to do according to AAA.