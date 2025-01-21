Winter weather precautions from AAA

Weather Alert

...COLD WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EST TODAY... * WHAT...Very cold wind chills as low as 4 below. * WHERE...Portions of central, northern, and southern Delaware, northeast Maryland, central, northern, and southern New Jersey, and southeast Pennsylvania. * WHEN...Until noon EST today. * IMPACTS...Frostbite and hypothermia will occur if unprotected skin is exposed to these temperatures. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Keep pets indoors as much as possible. Make frequent checks on older family, friends, and neighbors. Ensure portable heaters are used correctly. Do not use generators or grills inside. &&