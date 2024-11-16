OCEAN CITY, Md. – Ocean City’s annual Winterfest of Lights returns for its thirty-second year on Thursday, Nov. 21. The opening ceremony, featuring a performance by the Ocean City Elementary School’s “OC Stars” and a tree lighting by Mayor Rick Meehan, begins at 5:30 p.m. and is free to the public that night.
This year’s Winterfest allows visitors to stroll along a walking path with new stops along the way, including firepits, amusement rides, augmented reality games and photo stations. Trimper’s Rides is joining the celebration with select attractions like teacups and a slide, and for those seeking a virtual twist, the PlayMagic App features holiday-themed games to enjoy within the displays. Iconic photo spots, including the Seacrets Bobsled and Nick’s Mini Golf Hole in One, are also on display.
Santa and Mrs. Claus will make appearances to greet guests, and fan-favorite displays like the “Twelve Days of Christmas” scenes return alongside new holiday lights. Visitors can also enjoy the Art League of Ocean City’s “Trees for the Arts” exhibit, showcasing decorated trees by local groups. On Mondays and Tuesdays, Bike World offers limited surrey rides for couples and families, providing a unique way to experience the lights.
In support of Toys for Tots, Winterfest has partnered with the Ocean City Jeep Club for opening weekend; attendees bringing a toy can gain free admission by adding it to the display jeep. Additionally, the Winterfest Train Garden exhibit at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center is open through Dec. 31, showcasing model train displays and local railroad history.
Winterfest runs Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets, priced at $6 for ages 12 and older, are available online or on-site.