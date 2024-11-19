SELBYVILLE, Del. – The Delaware State Police have arrested a Georgetown woman on charges of theft and acquiring a controlled substance after an internal investigation revealed the theft of several hundred tramadol pills from a Harris Teeter store in Selbyville.
Deanna Chambers, 59, was taken into custody on Nov. 15, following an investigation by Harris Teeter Asset Protection. Authorities determined that Chambers, an employee at the store on Americana Parkway, had stolen the pills over a five-month period between July and November of this year.
Troopers responded to Harris Teeter on Nov. 12 after the theft was reported by store management. Chambers was later located at her home and arrested without incident.
Chambers was charged with felony theft of a controlled substance and theft under $1,500. She was arraigned at Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on a $4,000 unsecured bond.