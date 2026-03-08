.Wor-Wic offers free cybersecurity certificate training

SALISBURY, Md. - Wor-Wic Community College is offering free cybersecurity certificate training through a partnership with the Cyber Workforce Accelerator program.
The training, offered through the college’s continuing education and workforce development division, includes 40 hours of online coursework followed by eight hours of hands-on instruction using the BCR Cyber Series 3000 Cyber Range, where participants practice identifying and stopping simulated cyberattacks, says the college.
According to Wor-Wic, to participate, applicants must be:
- Maryland residents and U.S. citizens
- at least 18 years old or 17 and turning 18 within six months
- have no criminal convictions
- actively seeking employment in IT or cybersecurity
Participants must also have or be working toward an associate degree in IT or cybersecurity, says Wor-Wic, or hold at least two certifications such as CompTIA A+, Network+ or Security+.
Participants who successfully complete the course and exam will earn the SOC Operations Analyst I certification, which is recognized by the state of Maryland and can help qualify them for entry-level cybersecurity jobs.