WORCESTER COUNTY, Md.- The Worcester County Board of Education has officially begun its search for a new superintendent of schools. This follows Superintendent Lou Taylor's announcement that he will retire at the end of the current school year.
At its Feb. 11 meeting, the board approved a partnership with the Maryland Association of Boards of Education to lead the search for qualified candidates. The agency says MABE will conduct the recruitment process, including developing a leadership profile based on input from the community.
To ensure the next superintendent reflects the values and priorities of Worcester County, the board is encouraging locals to share their perspectives through an online exchange. The Board says feedback will help MABE identify candidates who align with the community’s expectations for school system leadership.
Community members can share their feedback here.
The agency says locals can contact Carrie N. Sterrs at 410-632-5092 or cnsterrs@worcesterk12.org.