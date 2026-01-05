SNOW HILL, Md. — The Worcester County Commissioners named Lee Beauchamp, P.E. as the new superintendent within the Water and Wastewater Division of Public Works.
Beauchamp joined public works on Nov. 24, 2025. He has more than two decades of leadership experience in public works, environmental services, engineering, and operations management. He also holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Delaware and an MBA in Business Administration from Wilmington University.
Before joining Worcester County, Beauchamp served as director of Public Works for Wicomico County and also serves as a first sergeant (E-8) in the Delaware Army National Guard.
"He is hard working, smart, and has great attention to detail. I know he's already looking at ways to make things run more efficiently and save money," said Public Works Director Dallas Baker.
In November 2025, residents of Worcester County complained about receiving higher waterbills, in response Worcester County Commissioners said residents should expect similar rate adjustments in 2026 and that officials are looking for ways to reduce costs in the long term.
"I remain committed to maintaining safe, resilient, and cost-effective utility services while preparing the County's infrastructure and workforce to meet future growth, regulatory, and climate-driven challenges," said Beauchamp.