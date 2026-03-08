Worcester County Job and Resource Fair set for April 1

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - Job seekers will have the chance to connect with local employers at the Worcester County Job and Resource Fair on April 1.
Event organizers say the free event will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Snow Hill Volunteer Fire Company and will feature a variety of part-time and year-round job opportunities from employers.
According to Worcester County Commissioners, a full list of participating employers is expected to be released closer to the event date.
In addition to employers, organizers say several organizations will be available to provide assistance and resources, including the American Job Center, Wor-Wic Community College, the Maryland Department of Labor, Worcester County Adult Education and Shore Transit.
Commissioners say Spanish and Haitian Creole interpreters will also be available.
Registration is recommended but not required.