BERLIN, Md. — Angelle Ayres, a Worcester County student, has been named a finalist for the Quanta Service Junior Varsity Rodeo Team, a prestigious honor recognizing 20 of the top high school rodeo athletes nationwide. Ayres, a student at Stephen Decatur High School, aspires to become a veterinarian specializing in large animals.
"The Worcester County community is incredibly proud of Ayres's accomplishments and eagerly anticipates her future achievements," said Brianna Dix, advertising and destination marketing specialist for Worcester County Economic Development (WCED). "Her dedication and hard work exemplify the perseverance and passion that the Quanta Service Junior Varsity Rodeo Team embodies. We wish Ayres continued success in her academic and rodeo endeavors."
As a member of the 2024-2025 Quanta Service Junior Varsity Rodeo Team, Ayres will receive educational resources, financial support, and professional development tools designed to foster her success in both academic and rodeo pursuits.
Ayres is also actively involved in the agriculture program at Worcester Technical High School. This summer, she participated in the Coastal Careers Internship Program, hosted by WCED and funded by the Rural Maryland Council and the Worcester County Commissioners.
Her internship at Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, under the guidance of ranch owner and County FFA advisor Jessie Flores, has provided Ayres with hands-on experience in horse care and training. "Every shift, I am learning something new, and it has been a fun experience," Ayres said.
Her responsibilities at the ranch include feeding horses, filling water buckets, letting the horses out to graze, setting up horse shows and camps, and instructing basic horsemanship skills. Ayres has particularly enjoyed working on individual training needs with the horses.