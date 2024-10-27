SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Commissioners invite the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new playground and scoreboard at the Northern Worcester Athletic Complex in Berlin.
This celebration will take place on Nov. 6, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. The newly installed 8-foot by 18-foot scoreboard, positioned 10 feet above the ground, will serve Pop Warner Football and other local leagues.
The playground spans 4,465 square feet and features sports-themed equipment, including a tower structure, rope climbers, an inclusive seesaw and an arch swing. The inclusive design allows for play and interaction among children and adults of all abilities.
The complex also includes a pavilion, grills, picnic tables and a new public parking area with 285 spaces.