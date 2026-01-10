Worcester Health Dept. offers grants for nutrition, diabetes prevention

WORCESTER COUNTY, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is seeking proposals from community-based organizations and local farmers for a new initiative aimed at preventing and managing diabetes and other diet-related chronic conditions.
The department says funding supports Cooking up Health: A Nourishing Neighbors Program, made possible through CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, and focuses on improving access to nutritious food, strengthening local food systems, and building healthier food environments in Worcester County.
Three funding opportunities are available: up to $750 for organizations to host and maintain Little Free Food Pantry boxes in Berlin, Pocomoke, or Snow Hill up to $6,000 for local farmers to participate in pop-up farmers markets in low income, low access areas and up to $2,500 for community gardens that grow and distribute fresh produce while partnering with the health department on education and outreach, according to the department.
The Worcester Health Department says virtual pre-proposal orientation meeting will be held Jan. 8 at 1 p.m.
Applications are due to the Worcester County Health Department by Jan. 26 at 4:30 p.m., with awards announced after Feb. 13.