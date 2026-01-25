Go Red Campaign

SNOW HILL, Md. - The Worcester County Health Department is encouraging locals, and their pets, to Go Red for Women this February in a campaign promoting heart health.

As part of the 2026 Go Red initiative, the department is giving out free red pet leashes and heart health resource bags to raise awareness about heart disease, which remains a leading cause of death in the United States.

"Pets increase our opportunities to exercise, get outside, and socialize. Regular walking or playing with pets can decrease blood pressure, cholesterol, and stress levels. All of which play roles in preventing heart disease." said WCHD.

Throughout February, people can pick up free Go Red pet leashes and educational materials at the following locations:

  • Berlin Health Center – 9730 Healthway Dr., Berlin

  • Pocomoke Health Center – 400-A Walnut St., Pocomoke City

  • Snow Hill Health Center – 6040 Public Landing Rd., Snow Hill

  • Worcester County Humane Society – 12330 Eagles Nest Rd., Berlin

  • Worcester County Animal Control – 6207 Timmons Rd., Snow Hill

Pet owners are encouraged to snap a photo of their furry friend wearing the leash and send it to worcester.health@maryland.gov to be featured on the Worcester Health social media channels.

