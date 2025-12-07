WPS kindergartners

WPS kindergartners: Ethan Fortunato, Crew Sands, Otis Evans, Brady Mancini, Colton Shapiro, and Colton McCready proudly sported their blue attire to show support for Children’s House by the Sea. 

BERLIN, Md. - Students and faculty at Worcester Preparatory School came together Wednesday, Nov. 19, for a blue dress-down day fundraiser benefiting Children’s Beach House. Participants donated $5 to support the organization’s programs, which help children, youth, families and communities identify and build on their own strengths through early-childhood education, after-school programming, residential camps and family wrap-around services.

Each month, WPS students nominate charitable organizations for the school’s Worcester Wednesday fundraiser. Seniors Anisha Batra and Ansh Batra were recognized for bringing attention to this month’s cause and leading the effort to support Children’s Beach House.

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

