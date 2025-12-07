BERLIN, Md. - Students and faculty at Worcester Preparatory School came together Wednesday, Nov. 19, for a blue dress-down day fundraiser benefiting Children’s Beach House. Participants donated $5 to support the organization’s programs, which help children, youth, families and communities identify and build on their own strengths through early-childhood education, after-school programming, residential camps and family wrap-around services.
Each month, WPS students nominate charitable organizations for the school’s Worcester Wednesday fundraiser. Seniors Anisha Batra and Ansh Batra were recognized for bringing attention to this month’s cause and leading the effort to support Children’s Beach House.