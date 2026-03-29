Worcester Prep raises nearly $2K for First Tee – Delaware

Worcester Prep’s Head of School Dr. Betsy Hornung and student sponsor Chase Thompson, of Rehoboth Beach, DE, presenting a check of the funds raised. (Worcester Prep)

BERLIN, Md. - Students and faculty at Worcester Preparatory School raised nearly $2,000 for First Tee – Delaware during a schoolwide fundraiser in February.

Participants took part in a red, white and blue dress-down day, donating $5 each to support the nonprofit, which serves more than 25,000 youth annually through golf-based programs that promote life skills and core values, according to the school.

The effort raised $1,938, school officials said.

Worcester Prep raises nearly $2K for First Tee – Delaware

Pictured from left to right: Mac Miller (Millsboro, DE), Liam Crowley (Rehoboth Beach, DE), Ben Rafinski (Berlin, MD), Chase Thompson (Rehoboth Beach, DE), Dexter Feldman (Berlin, MD), and Wes Wisniewski (Bishopville, MD). (Worcester Prep)

First Tee – Delaware combines instruction in golf with lessons focused on values such as honesty, respect and perseverance, aiming to build confidence and resilience in young participants.

Worcester Prep says student sponsor Chase Thompson helped organize the initiative and bring attention to the cause within the school community.

On March 24, Thompson presented a check to Scott Allen, senior southern Delaware coordinator for the organization.

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Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

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