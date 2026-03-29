Worcester Prep raises nearly $2K for First Tee – Delaware

BERLIN, Md. - Students and faculty at Worcester Preparatory School raised nearly $2,000 for First Tee – Delaware during a schoolwide fundraiser in February.
Participants took part in a red, white and blue dress-down day, donating $5 each to support the nonprofit, which serves more than 25,000 youth annually through golf-based programs that promote life skills and core values, according to the school.
The effort raised $1,938, school officials said.
First Tee – Delaware combines instruction in golf with lessons focused on values such as honesty, respect and perseverance, aiming to build confidence and resilience in young participants.
Worcester Prep says student sponsor Chase Thompson helped organize the initiative and bring attention to the cause within the school community.
On March 24, Thompson presented a check to Scott Allen, senior southern Delaware coordinator for the organization.