OCEAN CITY, Md. - A months-long improvement project is set to begin today on Baltimore Avenue, starting at 33rd Street. The project will focus on sewer and sidewalk maintenance, aiming to address pedestrian safety concerns and improve accessibility for all users.
Local Roy Estep, who walks his dog Teddy daily along the avenue, voiced concerns about the condition of the walkways.
"These walkways, you know, I think maybe they need to repaint them, because when cars come by, half the time they don't even slow down," Estep said.
The town plans to address these issues, with a focus on ensuring that sidewalks are ADA-compliant and improving overall pedestrian safety. Public works will oversee the repairs.
Jason Ioli, a yearly vacationer, supported the plan, emphasizing the benefits of maintaining infrastructure.
"It's not in terrible condition, but it's always better for all the pedestrians, bikers, and cars to have good roads and sidewalks to go on," Ioli said.
The final phase of the project will involve resurfacing Baltimore Avenue, scheduled to begin on October 14.