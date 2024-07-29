SALISBURY, Md. – Detectives are investigating the death of an young female found deceased in the North Prong of the Wicomico River.
At approximately 1:30 p.m., the Salisbury Police Department was notified by local fishermen of a body in the Wicomico River near the 300 block of West Isabella Street on Saturday, July 27. Officers responded to the area and located the dead female just south of West Isabella Street.
Detectives are working to determine how the body came to be in the water. Currently, there are no outward signs of trauma that would indicate the cause of death said police. The female was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of death. At this time, no foul play is suspected.
The Salisbury Police Department, Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office, the Salisbury Fire Department and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner assisted in the investigation.
The Salisbury Police Department Criminal Investigation Division asks anyone with information about this incident to call (410) 548-3165. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Solvers at (410) 548-1776.