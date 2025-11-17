SALISBURY, Md.- The Salisbury Zoo is gearing up for two nighttime holiday events this December, offering both a sensory-friendly option and a family-focused celebration along the Zoo’s lighted winter trail.
Zoothing Lights – A Sensory-Friendly Experience on Saturday, Dec. 6, from 4:30–6:30 p.m. is designed specifically for guests with sensory differences. Organizers say the event, hosted with Salisbury University’s Psychology Department, differs from traditional holiday gatherings by offering softly lit pathways, a low-noise environment, a quiet visit with Santa inside his Christmas Cottage and a hands-on gift-making activity tailored to sensory needs.
Event accessibility plans include an outdoor setting after dark, red lighting only with provided flashlight covers and fully accessible pathways. According to the Zoo, tickets cost $10 for general admission and $5 for Zoo members. Parents and children younger than 2 can attend for free.
Rockin’ Around the Zoo, the Zoo’s second event, is a festive gathering scheduled for Dec. 13, 19 and 20 from 5–7 p.m. The zoo says the celebration features vibrant lights, live music, caroling, crafts, cocoa, and a visit to Santa’s Christmas Cottage. Proceeds support animal care and conservation.
“Rockin’ Around the Zoo is a fun, unique event for the whole family to enjoy. Families help provide enrichment to our animals by caroling around to them while experiencing the Zoo in a different way at night,” said Jamie Nichols, Development Supervisor at the Salisbury Zoo.
Tickets for Rockin’ Around the Zoo are $10 for general admission and $5 for Zoo members, and children younger than 2 can attend for free. The Zoo encourages advance ticket purchases. Red-light guidelines apply at both events. Ticket details are available here.
Organizers say both holiday celebrations support the Zoo’s work to provide high-quality animal care and connect the community with wildlife.