DELMARVA- The rain has ended across Delmarva, with drier, breezy, and chilly conditions on tap for Presidents' Day.
The rain ended earlier this morning across Delmarva, but watch for wet roads and large puddles, especially in low lying and poor drainage areas. A good half inch to inch of rain fell across Delmarva late Sunday into this morning. Temperatures will remain just above the freezing mark, so icy conditions are not expected this morning. But use extra caution on the way to work and school Monday morning, as wet roads could be slippery. The rest of Presidents' Day is looking breezy and chilly with highs in the low to mid 40s under mostly cloudy skies. It will feel like 20s and 30s with the wind.
Monday night will be partly cloudy and colder with lows in the mid to upper 20s. The overall pattern turns milder as temperatures climb into the low to mid 50s on Tuesday, then flirt with the 60 degree mark on Ash Wednesday. The mild and dry conditions continue Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 50s. The next chance for rain comes on Friday with cooler temperatures expected.