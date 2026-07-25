DELMARVA - A weak area of low pressure passing south of Delmarva could bring a brief a few showers to our area, especially from Wicomico and Worcester counties, and point south. A few showers could also creep into Sussex county. The showers should wrap up by mid-morning with increasing sunshine through the day, with pleasant temperatures in the 70s to around 80 degrees. A bit cooler at the coast. Overnight expect mostly clear and cool conditions with lows in the low 60s.
High pressure will build back into the region later in the weekend keeping temperatures below average, and comfortable humidity levels. A rare occurrence for the end of July. Sunday will feature highs in the low to mid 80s with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
Humidity levels will gradually rise heading into early next week. Monday will remain seasonable, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, but most of Delmarva should remain dry for much of the day.
A stronger weather system and cold front will approach Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing a better chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms. Increasing moisture, with dew points climbing into the low 70s, could support heavy rainfall and a few strong thunderstorms. The exact timing and coverage of storms remain uncertain, with the possibility of severe weather later in the day.