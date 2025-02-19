DELMARVA- The cloudy and cold conditions into this afternoon, with snow developing from south to north. Temperatures only rise into the mid to upper 20s this afternoon.
The First Alert Weather Team has issued a Red Alert for later today into Thursday for accumulating snow. There is currently a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for southern Delaware and the eastern shore of Maryland. Around 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected in the advisory area.
Snow will develop from south to north later this afternoon and evening. Although a crippling snowstorm isn't expected, enough snow could fall to impact travel, especially across southern Delaware and points south into Maryland. The snow will be the light and fluffy variety, with up to 4 or 5 inches from Salisbury to Ocean City. Temperatures remain cold, with 20s expected into Thursday.
Occasional snow is expected on Thursday with little additional accumulation expected. It will be breezy and very cold with highs near 30, and feeling like teens and 20s with gusty winds.
Thursday night skies will start to clear with lows in the low 20s.
Friday will be a sunny day and remaining cold with highs in the upper 30s.