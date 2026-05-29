DELMARVA - We're seeing clear skies, light winds, and cooler temperatures this morning, making for a crisp and comfortable start. High pressure builds into the region today, setting up a picture-perfect end to the week. Expect wall-to-wall sunshine across Delmarva with afternoon highs in the upper 70s.
Another cold front will pass through Friday night, but it should come through dry. Behind it, a strong area of high pressure moves in for the weekend. The main impact from that front will be breezy conditions on Saturday, with wind gusts around 25 to 35 mph. Temperatures start out in the 50s to near 60. Highs Saturday will be cooler, reaching the low to mid 70s.
Several disturbances will try to rotate nearby this weekend, but most of that energy should stay off to the northeast. For Delmarva, the biggest impact will simply be temperatures running a few degrees below normal for the weekend and into early net week.
Sunday morning will start off chilly, especially for areas away from the coast, where some spots could dip into the upper 40s. Sunshine continues through the day, with highs only reaching the low 70s.
Early next week looks mainly dry, with temperatures holding in the mid to upper 70s. There is some uncertainty later next week as a shortwave tries to cut off and move closer to the region. That could eventually lead to a more unsettled pattern, but confidence remains low on where those features set up.
At this point, the threat for hazardous or impactful weather across Delmarva remains low.