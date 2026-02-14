DELMARVA - Coastal Delaware and Maryland’s oceanfront from Sussex County down to Ocean City will see a cold, mostly quiet stretch from early Saturday morning through early Sunday morning, with any lingering wintry weather staying brief and limited.
Any spotty flurries that brush the region around daybreak Saturday should end quickly, leaving behind mainly dry conditions for the rest of the morning. Even where a few flakes do show up, little to no accumulation is expected along the immediate coast.
The bigger concern early Saturday will be the cold. Temperatures in the teens and 20s at sunrise will make it easy for moisture on untreated surfaces to freeze. Drivers should stay alert for isolated slick patches on bridges, overpasses, and shaded roads, especially in the early morning hours.
By Saturday afternoon, clouds and breaks of sun will mix in as the coastal plain remains dry. Highs will struggle to warm much, generally topping out from near freezing to the mid-30s along the beaches and bayside communities.
Saturday night will turn sharply cold again. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly clear at times, allowing temperatures to fall back into the teens and lower 20s by early Sunday morning. Any damp spots could refreeze overnight, renewing the risk for patchy ice before sunrise Sunday.