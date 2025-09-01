DELMARVA -- Labor Day will be a bit cooler for Delmarva, along with breezy conditions. Expect mostly sunny skies and afternoon highs in the mid 70s, with low 70s at the beaches.
A steady northeast wind between 10 and 20 mph will keep conditions comfortable. Beachgoers from Delaware to Ocean City and Assateague Island should note a moderate risk of rip currents, with waves running 2 to 4 feet.
Tonight we'll see mostly clear to partly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s, with 60s at the coast.
High pressure will dominate the region through Tuesday, Wednesday and into early Thursday, keeping conditions dry and pleasant. Daytime highs will top out in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees, while overnight lows fall into the 50s. Humidity will remain low early in the week with dew points in the 50s, though a shift to southerly winds by Wednesday night may allow for patchy fog or low clouds.
A change in the weather pattern arrives Thursday night through Friday as a pair of cold fronts move through. Rain chances will increase during this time, with the heaviest showers expected Thursday night into early Friday. A widespread quarter-inch of rain is possible. The rainfall should be beneficial given recent dry conditions, with no flooding concerns expected. A few thunderstorms are also possible, though severe storms are not forecasted.
Temperatures late in the week will be closer to normal, with highs in the upper 70s to mid-80s and dew points climbing into the 60s, making it feel more humid. By the weekend, Canadian high pressure will build back into the region, ushering in cooler and drier air. Highs will return to the 70s, with overnight lows settling in the 50s.