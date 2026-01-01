DELMARVA - A burst of snow early today across Delmarva to kick off the new year, then very cold and windy the rest of the day into the weekend.
A band of snow moved across Delmarva this morning with a coating of snow across much of the region. In the wake of the snow, skies will gradually clear and temperatures will drop behind another cold front. Despite the sunshine, afternoon highs Thursday are expected to reach only the low to mid 30s. Gusty northwest winds will persist through much of the day, keeping wind chills in the low 20s, then teens later in the day, reinforcing the wintry feel.
Thursday night into early Friday morning will be dry and mostly clear at first, with some clouds developing late. Winds will gradually diminish but remain noticeable, allowing temperatures to drop quickly. Overnight lows are expected to fall into the teens and low 20s, with wind chills dipping into the single digits at times before daybreak Friday.
Friday will be another cold day with a few flurries to start, otherwise mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s, but feeling like 20s and 30s with the wind. Friday night will be fair and cold with lows in the mid 20s.
For the weekend, a low pressure system will pass to our south, with rain and snow possible for southern portions of Delmarva later Saturday. Otherwise, dry and cold with highs in the 30s both days, and lows in the 20s.