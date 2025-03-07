DELMARVA- Winds will remain active this afternoon, with gusts possibly reaching 30 to 40 mph. Once again secure outdoor items. Skies will be partly cloudy with high clouds from time to time. High will be in the low 50s, with some 40s at the beaches.
For Friday evening, expect temperatures to dip into the 40s, with winds making it feel even colder at times. Skies will become mostly cloudy through the evening and overnight. Lows into the 30s, and feeling even colder with the breeze. A few sprinkles can't be ruled through the overnight hours.
Heading into the weekend, a weak high-pressure system will settle in, offering calmer conditions. Remember to set your clocks ahead one hour Sunday morning, as Daylight Saving Time begins. A more stable pattern with mostly clear skies and temperatures trending near seasonal averages, with highs in the low to mid 50s.
Looking ahead to next week, it appears we settle into a milder pattern, with high temperatures in the 60s to maybe near 70 degrees by midweek, with 30s and 40s at night.