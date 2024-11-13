DELMARVA- Bundle up the next couple of days, with chilly and breezy conditions expected. Slight chance of rain later Thursday into early Friday.
Strong high pressure is in full control of our weather the rest of today. This afternoon is shaping up to be mostly sunny and quite cool, with highs only in the low to mid 50s, but feeling cooler with a stiff breeze. Clouds will be more plentiful near the coast.
Wednesday night will be dry and cold with lows in the mid 30s, some 40s at the coast early in the evening. Overnight we'll see an increase in clouds with temperatures by Thursday morning in the 40s, with some 50s at the beaches.
For Thursday expect skies to become cloudy through the day, and still chilly, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.
Our next chance for rain comes Thursday night into Friday morning as low pressure passes to our south. We could see some measurable rain out of this system. Models differ on rain amounts. Expect up to a tenth of an inch or so for Delaware, with higher amounts farther south. Thursday night low temperatures will be in the 40s.
Friday will be cloudy early on with increasing sunshine into the afternoon, with highs in the 50s.