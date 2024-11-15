DELMARVA- We're seeing a clearing trend and cool weather to end the week, with a dry and mild weekend. Some tidal flooding is possible into Saturday.
Skies are clearing across Delmarva, as the coastal low responsible for this mornings showers shifts further offshore. Temperatures will rise to the middle and upper 50s this afternoon, and feeling cooler with the breeze.
Expect chilly weather this evening for Friday Night Lights. Make sure to bundle up. Overnight skies will clear with temperatures dropping into the 40s by Saturday morning. Some upper 30s well inland.
Coastal flooding remains a concern due to persistent shore-parallel winds combined with increased astronomical tides from Friday’s full moon. A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect through Saturday morning’s high tide for the Atlantic-facing shores of Delaware and southern New Jersey. Minor tidal flooding, with water rises up to 2 feet are possible, so residents in vulnerable areas should remain vigilant and prepared for potential water encroachment.
The weekend kicks off with sunshine on Saturday as an upper-level ridge of high pressure moves in. Highs will climb into the 50s and lower 60s, marking the start of a stretch of above normal temperatures. However, the day will be breezy, with gusts of 20-30 mph, due to the pressure gradient between the incoming high and offshore low-pressure systems.
The dry air and gusty conditions will elevate fire weather concerns, so residents should avoid any outdoor burning activities.
Saturday night will feature clear skies and calmer winds as high pressure moves closer. This will create favorable conditions for radiational cooling, with lows in the 30s and 40s. Coastal and urban zones will be a little warmer.
Sunday will remain mild, with highs in the low to mid 60s under mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows will stay in the upper 30s to low 40s.
As a cold front approaches on Monday, temperatures could briefly rise into the upper 60s ahead of its arrival. The front is expected to be moisture-starved, no rain is expected. Once the front passes, high pressure will rebuild, keeping temperatures in the 60s through midweek.
While the middle to late portion of next week may bring some unsettled weather, confidence remains low in the exact details. Early indications suggest the potential for rain as a more amplified weather pattern develops.