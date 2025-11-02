DELMARVA - We can expect a quiet but cloudier end to the weekend as high pressure slides offshore Sunday night, giving way to a weak coastal low that will brush the region through Monday.
Skies will turn mostly cloudy overnight with light southwest winds becoming calm. Temperatures will stay mild, dipping into the mid-to-upper 40s inland and near 50 along the coast.
By Monday morning, a coastal low moving northward off the Southeast coast will spread clouds across the region, with a few light showers possible near the Delaware beaches. Rain chances decrease farther inland, where only isolated sprinkles are expected. Rainfall totals should remain minimal, generally a few hundredths of an inch.
Highs Monday will reach around 60 degrees under mostly cloudy skies. Winds will remain light from the south, shifting westward as a weak cold front moves through Monday evening. Skies will begin to clear late in the day as drier air filters in from the west.
By late Monday night, temperatures will cool into the upper 30s and low 40s under partly cloudy skies. Conditions will stay dry through Tuesday morning as high pressure rebuilds across the Mid-Atlantic.