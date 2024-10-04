DELMARVA -- Tonight will experience increasing cloud cover as a weak cold front approaches from the west. Although this front isn’t particularly strong and moisture is limited, isolated shower or sprinkle is possible overnight into early Saturday morning. Any shower will be brief and light, as the front loses strength and fades. Skies will remain mostly cloudy, but some clearing may occur late into the night. However, patchy low clouds could redevelop in spots by early morning. Overnight lows will settle in the upper 50s to low 60s across the region.
By Saturday, high pressure will build to our north, bringing a stretch of dry weather to the area. With no significant change in the air mass, daytime highs will be similar to today, though slightly warmer due to increased sunshine. Expect afternoon temperatures to peak mostly in the 70s, with a few locations reaching 80 under mostly sunny skies.
The weekend remains calm and pleasant through Saturday night and into Sunday. High pressure will continue to dominate Saturday night, resulting in clear skies and efficient radiational cooling, with overnight lows dipping into the mid to upper 50s.
On Sunday, a warm front will lift through the region during the afternoon, followed by a cold front later that evening. Despite these changes, the daytime hours on Sunday will remain dry and pleasant. Scattered showers will develop Sunday night as the cold front crosses the area, again this front will be limited in moisture, so not expecting much in the way of rainfall.
By early Monday, the showers will clear out, and high pressure will once again build in behind the front, bringing mostly sunny skies by mid-morning. Highs on Monday will be comfortable, staying in the 70s.
From Monday night through Friday, surface high pressure will continue to control the weather pattern over Delmarva. A dry secondary cold front may pass through Tuesday night, but no precipitation is expected. Temperatures throughout the week will remain near or slightly below average, with daytime highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and overnight lows in the upper 40s to low 50s.