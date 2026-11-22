Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy this morning. A few showers developing during the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.