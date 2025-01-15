DELMARVA- We're looking at lots of sunshine this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s, and with the wind, feeling like teens and 20s.
Arctic high pressure will dominate our weather through Thursday. While skies may see occasional breaks, the relentless wind and unseasonably cold temperatures will make outdoor activities challenging.
Bundle up and take measures to protect against frostbite and hypothermia during this unusually cold stretch. Ensure pets and livestock have adequate shelter, and monitor vehicles for proper winter preparedness.
Thursday, temperatures warm above freezing with mostly cloudy skies and lighter winds.
Temperatures moderate into the low 40s Friday with sunshine, then milder conditions for the weekend with a chance of rain Saturday, with rain and snow possible on Sunday. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the 40s with lows in the 30s.
There's a chance for accumulating snow on Sunday. especially later Sunday afternoon and evening.
Then early next week, we'll see the coldest airmass of the season headed our way, with highs in the 20s and lows in the single digits Monday through Wednesday.