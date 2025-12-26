DELMARVA- A fast moving system will bring a cold rain to our region with tricky travel farther north with ice and snow.
No travel troubles this morning and much of the day. We'll see an increase in clouds and cold temperatures in the 30s. Then rain develops this evening, possibly starting out as a little sleet or snow, especially across portions of the eastern shore, Kent county and points north. Any wintry mix changes to rain for southern Delaware and the eastern shore. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for far northern Delaware into Pennsylvania and New Jersey for ice and snow. A Winter Storm Warning for the New York area for accumulating snow.
For Delmarva, occasional showers continue overnight with lows in the 30s and 40s. Saturday will be mainly cloudy with temperatures only in the low 40s. Saturday night, partial clearing with lows in the 20s and 30s. Sunday it remains mainly cloudy and chilly with highs in the mid 40s.
Another cold front heads our way on Monday with very mild conditions, highs in the low 60s with rain developing along the front. Much colder again Tuesday into the new year, along with dry conditions. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s, with lows in the 20s.