DELMARVA - Colder air filters into Sussex County early Thursday morning, ending the brief midweek warmup, according to forecasters. Skies will trend partly to mostly cloudy through the day, and highs are expected to land below seasonal averages. Winds should remain light to occasionally breezy but well below Wednesday’s gusts.
By Thursday night, the cooler pattern becomes more established. Temperatures will fall back into the thirties across much of the county by early Friday morning. While conditions stay dry, the chill is expected to linger, marking the start of a colder stretch heading into the weekend.
The drop in temperatures also sets the stage for possible wintry weather later in the week, with forecasters watching the potential for some snow on Sunday.