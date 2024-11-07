DELMARVA- Another warm day for Delmarva, then cooling down into the weekend. A better chance of measurable rain into early next week.
Severe drought conditions continue to plague the region.
This afternoon, a cold front is expected to approach from the northwest. However, this front is likely to lose strength as it nears Delmarva, with mainly clouds and breezy conditions at times and temperatures in the 70s to near 80.
Thursday night will be mainly cloudy and colder, with a few showers possible, and lows by Friday morning in the 40s and 50s.
Friday is shaping up to be a cooler day, with highs in the 60s to near 70, with increasing sunshine. and breezy conditions.
Friday evening is looking breezy and cool for Friday Night Lights, with temperatures falling through the 60s.
Friday night will mainly clear and cold with lows in the 40.
Saturday is looking to be windy and cool with highs only near 60. Saturday night will be clear and chilly with lows in the 30s. Sunday expect increasing clouds, with late day showers possible. Highs in the mid 60s.