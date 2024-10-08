DELMARVA- A big bubble of high pressure will keep our weather tranquil and cooler for the week ahead. Milton will stay well to the south of our area.
This afternoon, temperatures are expected to rise only into the upper 60s to around 70. Cooler 60s at the coast. However, it will feel even cooler due to north-northwest breeze. It will definitely feel like autumn.
For tonight, high pressure continues to build in from the west, bringing calm but cooler conditions. Temperatures will drop quickly after sunset, with overnight lows expected to fall into the 40s to around 50 for most of Delmarva. Areas along the immediate Delaware coast will see lows in the low 50s to around 60 degrees, but inland regions will feel a crisp autumn night.
Looking ahead to Wednesday. we'll see more of the same, with sunshine and temperatures a tad warmer than today. Highs in the low to mid 70s.
Thursday and Friday will remain dry and cooler than average, with highs only in the 60s both days. At night lows will be in the 40s and 50s.
Hurricane Milton continues to churn through the Gulf of Mexico, and is expected to make landfall Wednesday night or early Thursday morning on the west coast of Florida as a major hurricane. Milton will stay well to our south with as high pressure dominates our weather.