DELMARVA - Skies will remain mostly clear to partly cloudy overnight with temperatures falling into the low to mid 40s inland, upper 40s to low 50s at the beaches.
Halloween weekend kicks off on a cooler note, high temperatures Saturday will be in the low to mid 60s with increasing high clouds through the afternoon. Dry conditions will continue. Winds won't be as breezy late in the day. The weather looks great for the ghosts and goblins, with 50s and dry conditions.
Overall a nice fall weekend in store as we say so long to October and hello to November. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 40s. Highs Sunday will be in the mid 60s under partly cloudy skies.
By early next week we turn milder once again. Highs in the upper 60s to low 70s Monday and Tuesday under a mix of sun and clouds. Wednesday will be back into the mid 70s ahead of an area of low pressure and cold front that will bring rain to the area late Thursday into Friday. We could see a good soaking rain from this system, behind it will turn much cooler into next weekend.