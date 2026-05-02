DELMARVA - The weekend is starting out cloudy as an area of low pressure well off shore brings a little rain to coastal areas, especially near Worcester and Accomack counties. Any showers are expected to stay light, with rainfall totals generally less than a quarter of an inch. Highs in the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. This evening skies gradually clear with chilly lows in the upper 30s and lower 40s.
Heading into Sunday expect mostly sunny and breezy conditions, with highs in the low 60s. A bigger warmup arrives early next week as temperatures surge back into the 70s, with some spots nearing 80 degrees by Tuesday.
The next chance for more widespread rain arrives Wednesday into Thursday as a cold front approaches the region. Forecast confidence remains low this far out, as some guidance shows the front approaching Wednesday and stalling near or west of Delmarva before a secondary front crosses Thursday. Other guidance brings the first front through Wednesday or Wednesday night. Regardless of the exact timing, there should be at least a brief window for widespread rain across Delmarva as the front moves through.