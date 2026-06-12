Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.