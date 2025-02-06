DELMARVA- Conditions start to dry out this afternoon, as the soaking rain departs Delmarva. Skies will begin to clear later today with temperatures topping out in the low 50s.
Skies clear out tonight, with areas of patchy fog developing. Some of it may be dense into Friday morning. Lows in the 30s and 40s.
A brief break from wet weather is expected Friday as high pressure builds in from the Midwest. It gets breezy under partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s. It will feel colder with the wind.
Friday night will be dry and cold with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s.
The next low-pressure system will quickly move in by Saturday. A wintry mix is possible Saturday with an eventual changeover to rain. Rain chances decrease on Sunday with temperatures in the low 50s.
Another system will take aim on Delmarva early next week, meaning another round of rain and snow later Monday into midweek.